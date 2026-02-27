The Gareth Bale blueprint: Why James Rodriguez chose Minnesota United in a World Cup year

The passion Rodriguez has for his country has never been in question. For all of his struggles on the club level, and there have been plenty, he's always stepped up for Colombia. Representing his nation is something he holds near and dear to his heart and, even now, as he begins the newest phase of his career, it's at the forefront of his mind.

“When you play for your country, it is just a different feeling, it’s something else entirely,” he told The Athletic. “You go to the stadium and see all the yellow jerseys, you acknowledge the people who want to see you play … You see that it’s not just there, but in their homes, in the small towns. In Colombia, people will literally run to a television just to watch Colombia play.”

“They shut down the schools, they shut down everything when Colombia plays,” he added. “You have to play for them. You’re representing your ancestors, your roots, where you come from, where you were born. You have to give your life for your country. That’s that ‘extra something’ you have to give when you’re with the national team. And that’s why I’ve lasted so long - because in the national team, it’s not just about running. It’s not just about playing well; you have to give something more. You have to feel it from deep, deep within.”

The world was first introduced to the 34-year-old's interpretation of that in 2014, when he won the Golden Boot at that summer's World Cup. It made him one of the game's biggest stars, earning him a massive move from Monaco to Real Madrid. While Rodriguez has never quite hit those heights on the club level, he has kept that standard with his national team, winning the Golden Ball for Colombia's run to the final at the 2024 Copa America while playing for Sao Paulo, the 10th club of his career.

He's since gone on to add two more, Rayo Vallecano and Liga MX side Leon, and it'll soon be three when he features for Minnesota United. One of the reasons he signed with Minnesota was because the club presented him with a pathway to the World Cup, one that's similar to the one walked by Bale ahead of the 2022 tournament.