'A special moment' - James Milner sends heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota after making Liverpool return

After recording successive draws against Sunderland and Leeds United, Liverpool returned to winning ways in the league against Brighton. Collecting their first three points on home soil since 4 November, Arne Slot’s men moved up to sixth in the table courtesy of a brace from Hugo Ekitike.

Building on his double against Leeds last weekend, the France international latched onto Joe Gomez’s knockdown to put Liverpool in front inside the first minute. And the striker then headed home from Mohamed Salah’s inswinging corner on the hour mark.

Salah was making his return to the Liverpool fold after being left out of Tuesday’s Champions League victory over Inter Milan following his incendiary interview in the aftermath of the draw with Leeds. The Egypt star was a first-half substitute after Gomez was forced off with an injury.