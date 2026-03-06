Goal.com
Watford v Arsenal - FA Youth Cup Fifth RoundGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

VIDEO: Watch laughing Jack Wilshere's response as Arsenal legend is asked about Tottenham potentially being relegated

Luton Town manager Jack Wilshere has admitted that his "dream scenario" for next season would be leading the Hatters into the Championship, potentially facing his former rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The former Arsenal midfielder, who has transitioned into a promising managerial career, found himself addressing the surreal possibility of facing Spurs next season, should they be relegated from England's top flight.

    During a press conference, Wilshere was asked if managing Luton in the Championship against Tottenham would be his ultimate goal for the 2026-27 campaign. The 34-year-old did not shy away from the prospect, albeit admitting that his primary focus is on getting the Hatters promoted.

    "The dream would be for me to manage Luton in the Championship," Wilshere stated. "I watched a little bit of Tottenham last night and I have said it a lot of times - and believe it or not - a lot of my family are Tottenham fans. Over the years we’ve had some really good banter about it, but at the moment my dream is to manage Luton in the Championship and it might be against Tottenham."

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Spurs spiralling towards the drop

    The context behind Wilshere's comments is the staggering decline of Tottenham Hotspur. Following a demoralising 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Thursday night, Spurs find themselves in 16th place in the Premier League with just 29 points. The north London club is currently languishing just one point above the bottom three with only nine matches remaining, making the threat of a first top-flight relegation since 1977 a terrifyingly real possibility for their supporters.

  • Focus on the League One promotion hunt

    While the banter regarding Spurs remains a talking point, Wilshere’s immediate priority is firmly fixed on Luton’s promotion charge. The Hatters currently sit in 10th place in League One with 47 points, remaining within striking distance of the play-off positions. Wilshere is acutely aware that for his "dream" of Championship football to materialise, his side must maintain consistency during the final stretch of the season.

  • Luton Town v Rotherham United - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport

    Preparation for Reading in League One

    Luton are currently preparing for a crucial fixture against Reading on Saturday, a match that could prove pivotal in their quest to achieve a play-off spot. Wilshere is expected to demand a high-intensity performance from his squad as they look to bridge the gap to the top six. For the former England international, the focus remains on securing three points on the pitch, even as reporters speculate on a potential historic showdown with Tottenham in the second tier next season.

