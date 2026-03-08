Jack Grealish makes 'stronger than ever' vow as England & Everton star issues positive update on recovery from foot surgery

The injury came as a massive blow to both player and club, given Grealish’s impressive form in the first half of the season, which saw him register two goals and six assists in 20 Premier League appearances for Everton. Reflecting on the timing of the setback shortly after his operation, Grealish admitted his frustration but remained focused on the future, stating: “Didn’t want the season to end like this but that’s football, gutted.”

He continued: “Surgery done and now all focus on getting back fit. I know for sure I will come back fitter, stronger and better than before. The support I’ve had since coming to this unbelievable club has meant the world to me. The staff, my teammates and especially the fans have been incredible and I absolutely love representing this club.”