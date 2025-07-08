FC Barcelona v SSC Napoli - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second LegGetty Images Sport
Chirayu Parmar

'More than I ever dreamed of' - Ivan Rakitic pens emotional love letter to football as ex-Barcelona star confirms retirement ahead of new role with Croatian club

BarcelonaSevillaI. RakiticHajduk Split

Ivan Rakitic has officially hung up his boots after a trophy-laden career with Barcelona and Sevilla, leaving behind a heartfelt farewell.

  • Croatian hero Rakitic retires aged 37
  • Won host of titles including UCL with Barcelona
  • Will join Hajduk Split's sporting leadership
