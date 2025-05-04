Inter Miami player ratings vs New York Red Bulls: Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi both find the back of the net as Herons end winless streak

The Uruguayan forward and the Argentine maestro combined to help Miami to an important three points

Inter Miami returned to winning ways on Saturday as the Herons defeated the New York Red Bulls 4-1 in MLS action. The result snapped a three-match losing streak across all competitions that saw them fall to the Vancouver Whitecaps twice in a two-legged CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal bout, and once more to FC Dallas on MLS Matchday 10.

Both Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi found the back of the net on Saturday, while the superstar attacking duo were joined by fullback Marcelo Weigandt and winger Fafa Picault with goals as well.

Picault opened the scoring early off a Suarez assist, before Weigandt doubled the lead 30 minutes into the match. The Uruguayan star added a third for Miami before the halftime break, capping off a dominant first half performance.

RBNY did earn a goal back before the midway point of the match, with former Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tapping home on the back post - but it was one of very few scoring opportunities for the road side on the day. Miami's fourth, and ultimately the dagger, came from Messi himself as the Argentine scored a lovely solo goal to make it 4-1 with 23 minutes to spare.

It wasn't the best of performances from the reigning league MVP, but he snapped a four-game scoreless streak across all competitions to lift them to victory.

A huge three points, Miami is now on 21 on the season through 10 games played, and sit fourth in the Eastern Conference at the end of the Matchday. After their midweek Champions Cup exit to Vancouver, it was a good rebound performance, and one that has put them back on track for the campaign.

