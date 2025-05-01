Inter Miami player ratings vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Lionel Messi and Co. buried by Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter again in embarassing CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal beatdown

The South Florida side was crushed on Wednesday as they squandered another trophy chance

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's run in the CONCACAF Champions Cup has come to an end after an embarrassing 3-1 defeat (5-1 aggregate) to the Vancouver Whitecaps at home.

Inter Miami actually off to an inspired start. Down 2-0 from that first leg, Miami scored first through Jordi Alba, seemingly putting some doubt into the Canadian side. Going into halftime with a 1-0 advantage, it was all to play for in the final 45. Yet, there was a moment in the second half, somewhere between the 55th and 60th minute, where Inter Miami seemingly accepted their fate. Even as the Vancouver Whitecaps continued to run circles around them, the Herons had all but given up. They weren't tracking back anymore. They weren't fighting or brawling. There was time on the clock, but there was no doubt remaining: their CONCACAF Champions Cup hopes were over.

Miami's Champions Cup ambitions didn't end in Vancouver last week, when they fell 2-0 to the Whitecaps in the opening leg. No, the Herons run ended with a 10-minute second half blitz in Leg 2. Brian White, who has terrorized everyone in his path all season long, scored in the 51st minute to all but bury Miami due to the away goals rule. Pedro Vite's deflected finish two minutes later made the comeback impossible. Sebastian Berhalter then added a third in the 71st minute to put an exclamation point on this thing, sending a message to all who were watching that the Whitecaps were playing a different sort of game than the team opposite them.

While Inter Miami were expected to make the final prior to the semifinal matchup, the Whitecaps move on as the unquestioned better team. This wasn't luck, this was a shellacking.

Onto the final they go, while Miami will be left looking at another missed opportunity with a trophy on the line. This is a flawed team, one that is still nowhere near where it needs to be under new coach Javier Mascherano. Defensively, this group still has so many frailties, and the attack is still missing that certain something that showed up for large stretches of last season.

With the Club World Cup looming, the Herons have work to do.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...