Inter Miami player ratings vs Columbus Crew: Lionel Messi and Drake Callender are the heroes of South Beach as Herons clinch 2024 MLS Supporter's Shield

Messi and Callender were pivotal as Miami clinched the MLS regular season title

Lionel Messi's superb brace, his 31st and 32nd goal-contributions of the campaign, helped Inter Miami clinch the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield Wednesday night with a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Columbus Crew.

The Argentine bagged the opening goal of the match in the 45th minute, and four minutes into first half stoppage-time, he scored another, this time a sensational free kick to hand them a 2-0 lead.

Just 20 seconds into the second half, though, the Crew earned a goal back through winger Diego Rossi. However, the Herons responded immediately.

Less than 60 seconds after the Crew's second-half opener, Luis Suarez scored Miami's third, capitalizing off an error from Crew and USMNT goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. With a 3-1 lead, the Herons seemed poised to cruise to the final whistle, but it was anything but comfortable.

In the 61st minute, the Crew earned a penalty kick, with Cucho Hernandez scoring to bring them within one. Two minutes later, though, Columbus defender Rudy Camacho saw red after earning his second yellow card of the match.

Advantage, Miami - or so they thought.

In the 82nd minute of the contest, the Crew were handed another gift, with Miami defender Ian Fray committing a handball offense in the box. Hernandez had a chance to draw level, but U.S. international Drake Callender stepped up with a massive save to deny the Colombian from the spot.

With that, the Herons clinched the 2024 regular season title, in what may have been the most chaotic, lively and unexpected match of the campaign.

Columbus fans will feel enraged over decisions throughout the match, notably a studs-up tackle offense from Sergio Busquets in the first half that went to VAR, but after a lengthy review, was deemed a non-foul - much to the dismay of all in attendance at Lower.Com Field.

Meanwhile, for the Herons, both Federico Redondo and Marcelo Weigandt picked up yellow card accumulation suspensions and will miss Saturday's match against Toronto FC.

They likely won't care, though. The Herons are the 2024 regular season MLS champions and Messi, along with Callender, are the heroes of South Beach.

The win marked career trophy no. 46 for the Messi, and Inter Miami's second since he joined the club in 2023. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has led them to the league's best record on the back of his 17 goals and 15 assists this season.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Lower.Com Field.