CF Montreal v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Inter Miami 'extremely confident' of tying Lionel Messi to contract extension despite 'strong push' from Al-Ahli to bring Argentine icon to Saudi Arabia

L. MessiInter Miami CFAl AhliMajor League SoccerSaudi Pro League

Inter Miami are "extremely confident" of tying Lionel Messi to a new contract despite strong interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli. Messi, who joined the Herons in the summer of 2023, has an active contract with the club until the end of the 2025, however, the David Beckham-owned side want to retain the Argentina legend beyond this year.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Messi linked with a move to Al-Ahli
  • Inter Miami confident about retaining Messi
  • Messi's current contract expires at end of 2025
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next matches