Lionel Messi's contract offer from Saudi Arabia raised to €500m as Barcelona face serious competition for Argentine’s signature

Lionel Messi has reportedly seen the contract offer that he has on the table from Saudi Arabia raised to €500 million (£435m/$541m).

Argentine about to hit free agency

Linked with return to Camp Nou

Record approach from the Middle East

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine superstar is in the process of mulling over his options as he approaches the end of a two-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain. With an extension to those terms yet to be agreed at Parc des Princes, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is preparing to hit free agency.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: An emotional return to Camp Nou has been speculated on for the mercurial 35-year-old, but he has also been heavily linked with a move to the Middle East. Al-Hilal are said to be keen on reuniting Messi with eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh, with Cadena Ser being told that he has received a record-breaking approach that would see him earn half-a-billion over the course of just one season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It has, however, also been pointed out – by the founder of Mediapro, Jaume Roures – that a retracing of steps to Barcelona remains Messi’s preference. It is claimed that a decision regarding the South American’s next move will be made before the end of May.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona have admitted to holding talks with Messi’s representatives, with club president Joan Laporta vowing to do all he can to put a stunning agreement in place, but well-documented financial struggles for the newly-crowned La Liga champions are making it difficult for them to agree a deal.