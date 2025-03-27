Inside Hansi Flick's Barcelona: Kicking water bottles, inviting staff and players for dinner, implementing a strict dress code and the German manager's methods for success
Hansi Flick has won over the Barcelona squad with his approachable nature, while also laying down strict rules when it comes to discipline.
- Flick enjoying successful debut season with Barca
- Has shown a no-nonsense attitude towards indiscipline
- Players and staff admire the German coach's approachability