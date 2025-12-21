‘Incredibly strong’ Scott McTominay billed as best in Serie A as ex-Man Utd star sets Italian football alight with Napoli

McTominay moved to Italy in the summer of 2024 when completing a £26 million ($35m) transfer. He is a product of the famed academy system at Old Trafford and took in 255 appearances for the Red Devils before stepping out of his comfort zone.

An immediate impact was made in Naples, with a career-best goal return of 13 efforts being posted in his debut campaign. He ended the season with a domestic crown and MVP honours. McTominay has gone on to help fire Scotland to the 2026 World Cup - their first appearance at FIFA’s flagship event since 1998.

He emulated the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic when being named Serie A Player of the Year, while becoming the first Scot to land that prize. At 29 years of age, he appears to be performing at the peak of his powers - with ‘Queen of Italy’ girlfriend Cam Reading on hand to offer vital support away from the field.