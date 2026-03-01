'You need to run!' - Igor Tudor tells 'fatigued' Tottenham players not to ‘cry’ over his methods at Spurs

The former Marseille and Lazio boss has immediately implemented a gruelling fitness regime, prioritising conditioning for a squad he believes has showed signs of physical decline. When questioned on whether he was pushing the players to their limits, Tudor wants Tottenham 'soldiers' to fight and noted that work on the training ground is non-negotiable.

"I put some runs without the ball. Never players like runs without the ball so we put some runs without balls [into the sessions]," Tudor admitted as reported by The Telegraph. "But it’s a moment when there is no time to think too much about what somebody doesn’t like. And the best thing is that they understand this. So they gave me their availability to do these things."

"Physically, I believe, we are not in an amazing situation. They have played lots of games in the last period without lots of players available and it meant the physical condition of the team has dropped down. So we need to use this period where we don’t play the games to put some petrol in the engine, so the engine starts to work better."