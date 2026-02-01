'A very difficult moment' - Emotional Ibrahima Konate speaks out after scoring for Liverpool against Newcastle in first game back since death of father

Konate told TNT Sports: "For sure, I am very happy, and I don't have words to describe what I feel right now because it was a very difficult moment for my family and me, the last two weeks.

"This is part of life. It is hard to accept that, but we don't have the choice to do it.

"I saw that the team had some injured players. The manager on the call said to take my time, and I don't have to rush back.

"With this situation, I think it was important for me to come back and help the team.

"I think this is what I did today with the team, with Anfield, the atmosphere was incredible today, and this is what we need until the end of the season."