Jack McRae

Liverpool player ratings vs Newcastle: The Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz show! Summer signings fire Reds past Newcastle after Anthony Gordon opener

Wirtz and Ekitike stepped up for Arne Slot as the big-money summer signings helped fire Liverpool to a comeback victory against Newcastle. When the Magpies took a deserved lead, the French forward took the game by the scruff of the neck and scored a quickfire brace to flip it on its head. The Reds then pressed home their advantage and ran out worthy 4-1 winners.

Newcastle overwhelmed Liverpool throughout much of the first half, with the Magpies dominating the ball and heaping pressure on Alisson’s goal with attack after attack. The Newcastle attack of Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga and Anthony Gordon caused the Reds endless problems, and it was the latter, playing as a makeshift number nine who made the difference. Gordon latched upon a loose ball from an Alexis Mac Allister challenge, beat Milos Kerkez and fired beyond Alisson after 36 minutes.

Unfortunately for Eddie Howe’s side, it was a goal which woke up the Anfield crowd and the Liverpool players. Five minutes after going behind Florian Wirtz danced in and out of challenges, reaching the byline before cutting back to Ekitike who tucked home at the near post. The Frenchman then made it two in as many minutes as he burned past Malick Thiaw and, with the outside of his right foot, flashed past Nick Pope and into the bottom right corner.

Newcastle responded with fire of their own and looked to wrestle back their grip on the game early in the second period, but the Liverpool defence held firm. The strong foundations allowed the home side to spring forward, roared on by the Anfield crowd, in a series of counters reminiscent of a Jurgen Klopp side. Wirtz carried one of those attacks on the 67th minute before laying to Salah who passed back to the German at the edge of the box to sweep into the bottom left corner and put the game beyond doubt. Ibrahima Konate, who was an immense presence at the back, added a late fourth to crown a brilliant display.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...

  • Liverpool v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson Becker (8/10):

    The Brazilian was called into action on more than one occasion and showed why he is still one of the best in the world.

    Dominik Szoboszlai (8/10):

    The Hungarian midfielder has transformed into a dependable option at right-back and delivered a number of excellent crosses.

    Ibrahima Konate (9/10):

    Stood up tall in the second-half and helped snuff out a number of Newcastle attacks when the Magpies upped the ante. Deserved his late goal.

    Virgil van Dijk (7/10):

    The Dutchman made up for a lacklustre performance last week against Bournemouth by returning to his usual assured levels. His partnership with Konate is still so dependable in big games.

    Milos Kerkez (6/10):

    Was not tight enough to Gordon for Newcastle's opener, but did play a fantastic pass to set Ekitike on his way for his second.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-NEWCASTLEAFP

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (6/10):

    The most defensive of the Reds midfield was slightly overran in the opening half-hour, but raised his performance after the break.

    Alexis Mac Allister (6/10):

    Unfortunate to see his tackle fall kindly to Gordon for the opener, otherwise okay.

    Florian Wirtz (9/10):

    A delightful performance from the German who is showing why Liverpool spent so much to bring him to England. A superb assist and a well taken goal capped a phenomenal display from Wirtz.

  • Liverpool v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Mohamed Salah (7/10):

    Was unselfish in setting up Wirtz and was bright throughout. Should have put one of his handful of chances away.

    Hugo Ekitike (9/10):

    A match-winning performance from Ekitike who, with Wirtz, completely transformed the game. His two brilliant goals were enough to forget about the absent Alexander Isak.

    Cody Gakpo (7/10):

    When Liverpool were down in the first-half, Gakpo was the main player trying to make a difference. The forward worked tirelessly.

  • Liverpool FC v Qarabag FK - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Curtis Jones (N/A):

    Came on late in the game and added some energy.

    Wataru Endo (N/A):

    Brought on to see out the game.

    Federico Chiesa (N/A):

    A very late substitute for the Reds.

    Arne Slot (8/10):

    Could have been more than one behind early, but his side he selected to start turned the game around.

