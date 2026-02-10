‘I’m not there yet’ - USMNT rising defender Noahkai Banks stays focused on growth with Augsburg amid rising hype

Ahead of Noahkai Banks' first U.S. Men's National Team camp, Mauricio Pochettino didn't do what coaches normally would. But with just a handful of games under his belt, Banks was invited to USMNT camp in September - and instead of pumping the brakes, Pochettino leaned into the hype.

"I saw him playing in Germany, and he's a massive talent," the coach said. "You never know how he can explode - maybe at the end of the season he can be the best center back in Europe or in Germany."

Ahead of that camp, Banks saw that statement. His mom made sure of that. She reads everything she can about her son and makes sure to send the best stuff to the family group chat. Those quotes were sent in that chat swiftly, of course. When the national team coach says that about your son, what mother wouldn't be full of pride?

Banks, too, took pride in Pochettino's words, but not too much. He read between the lines that there were some caveats there. Pochettino spoke about what Banks can be, not what he is. By saying those words, Pochettino put the responsibility on Banks to prove him right.

"It was a great compliment," the 19-year-old center back told media on a roundtable Tuesday, "But I know I have to work a lot to get there. I'm not there yet. It's been great, but I'm not there yet."

That isn't to say that Banks doesn't believe he can get there. He's shining in his first full Bundesliga season and, with a World Cup on the horizon, there's a legitimate chance the teenage defender could be playing for the U.S. on the biggest stage of all this summer. All of that may come in time, and at the moment, it isn't Banks' primary concern. For the moment, despite the outside hype, he's looking inward as he enters a crucial stretch.

"To be honest, I was always confident," he said. "I think I have that from my mom. I always believed in myself, and I always believed I could play in the Bundesliga. I think confidence grows and builds itself up with time and with games. This season, I've played 15 games from the start. I think, from game to game, I get more confident. I know what to do more, and I get more experience. It builds from game to game, but I've always had confidence that I can play at this level, to be honest."