'I'm not doing a good job' - Antonio Conte suggests he'll quit Napoli as coach sees 'no desire to fight' in Scott McTominay & Co after another slip up

Conte elaborated on the fundamental issues plaguing his squad, highlighting a lack of unity and resolve. "Three or four months have passed and there's no chemistry, no desire to fight together. I don't know if we'll be able to change the situation," he admitted. "I don't want to be with a deceased person; everyone has to take responsibility. I'm the first to be held accountable. Heart transplants aren't an option. Each of us needs to rediscover our spirit and our grit."

The former Chelsea and Inter manager did not shy away from self-criticism, indicating that the team's poor run reflects on his ability to motivate them. "We often think that change can happen overnight. What we've done shouldn't be forgotten, but we need to keep working. We need to ask ourselves if we're doing it the right way and with the same desire for revenge as last season. I'm disappointed because I'm not finding the energy in the guys again; it means I'm not doing a good job," Conte confessed.