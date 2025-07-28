How Tottenham fumbled Morgan Gibbs-White deal in transfer blunder before midfielder signed new Nottingham Forest contract in surprise U-turn - revealed Tottenham M. Gibbs-White Transfers Nottingham Forest Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur thought they had a deal in place for Morgan Gibbs-White after they activated the midfielder's release clause, however, Nottingham Forest refused to bow to pressure, as they threatened legal action against their Premier League rivals. The transfer saga finally ended last weekend when Gibbs-White signed a record-breaking contract at the City Ground.