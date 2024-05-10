Arteta-ArsenalGetty
'He changed my life' - Mikel Arteta reveals surprise figure who gave him the belief to succeed at Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that sporting director Edu Gaspar was the person who motivated him to succeed at Arsenal.

  • Arteta reveals who gave him the belief
  • Names Edu Gaspar as reason behind belief
  • Set to take Arsenal into second league title race
