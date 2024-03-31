Who will win the Premier League title? Analysing the fixture list and predicting the results as Liverpool and Arsenal try to topple Man City in the closest race in years

There is just one point separating the top three with 10 rounds remaining, so who do the fixtures favour?..

This time last year, it looked like Arsenal were going to win a first Premier League title since 2004. Unfortunately for the Gunners' long-suffering supporters, Mikel Arteta's exciting young side ran out of steam down the home stretch and Manchester City finished first yet again.

The champions are favourites to prevail once again this season but, as April approaches, they're now under even more pressure than last year, with Arsenal topping the table on goal difference from Liverpool, who have surprisingly emerged as serious title contenders during what was supposed to be a season of transition at Anfield.

But who will finish the season on top of the table? GOAL attempts to predict the future by running through all three teams' remaining fixtures below - and the good news is that we'll be putting in the actual results and standings after our every round, so that you can make fun of us whenever we get something horribly wrong!

Latest update: March 29