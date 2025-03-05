Did Harry Maguire get away with one? Premier League's ruling on hugely controversial cancelled Everton penalty involving Ashley Young revealed after Man Utd escaped with draw
The Premier League's Key Match Incidents Panel has now ruled on the controversial decision to cancel a penalty for Everton against Manchester United.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Everton had penalty overturned against Man Utd
- Harry Maguire tangled with Ashley Young
- KMI Panel says VAR correct to intervene