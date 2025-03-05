Harry Maguire Ashley Young Manchester United Everton 2024-25Getty
Gill Clark

Did Harry Maguire get away with one? Premier League's ruling on hugely controversial cancelled Everton penalty involving Ashley Young revealed after Man Utd escaped with draw

H. MaguireManchester UnitedEverton vs Manchester UnitedEvertonPremier League

The Premier League's Key Match Incidents Panel has now ruled on the controversial decision to cancel a penalty for Everton against Manchester United.

  • Everton had penalty overturned against Man Utd
  • Harry Maguire tangled with Ashley Young
  • KMI Panel says VAR correct to intervene
