Harry Kane's successor?! Tottenham looking to finally 'fill the void' left by Bayern Munich hitman as Spurs target nine-goal striker

In a search for a prolific scorer, Spurs are ready to explore the transfer market once the January window opens. According to Sky Sport, the English side are keen on signing FC Porto star Samu Aghehowa. The youngster is widely considered to be one of the brightest prospects in Europe. Aghehowa enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in Portugal last season as he scored 27 goals across all competitions and provided three assists. In the 2025-26 campaign, the 21-year-old has scored nine goals in 15 appearances in all competitions.

In Frank's system - a manager who has a reputation for nurturing quality forwards, as he did at Brentford with Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins - Aghehowa is considered to be a perfect fit and someone who can end their attacking woes as Spurs finally look to replace Kane in their frontline.

