Harry Kane's successor?! Tottenham looking to finally 'fill the void' left by Bayern Munich hitman as Spurs target nine-goal striker
Tottenham yet to replace Kane
Tottenham have not yet filled the gaping hole left in their attack when Kane exited for Bayern in 2023. They did sign a few attacking players, with Dominic Solanke joining the club last year, while Randal Kolo Muani was signed on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the last transfer window. In between they also lost Heung-min as another Spurs legend exited Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after his contract expired in the summer. Thomas Frank also has Richarlison in his ranks but the Premier League side have not found an ideal replacement for the England captain, who used to score for fun during his time in north London.
Spurs eye move for nine-goal striker
In a search for a prolific scorer, Spurs are ready to explore the transfer market once the January window opens. According to Sky Sport, the English side are keen on signing FC Porto star Samu Aghehowa. The youngster is widely considered to be one of the brightest prospects in Europe. Aghehowa enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in Portugal last season as he scored 27 goals across all competitions and provided three assists. In the 2025-26 campaign, the 21-year-old has scored nine goals in 15 appearances in all competitions.
In Frank's system - a manager who has a reputation for nurturing quality forwards, as he did at Brentford with Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins - Aghehowa is considered to be a perfect fit and someone who can end their attacking woes as Spurs finally look to replace Kane in their frontline.
Chelsea in race to sign Aghehowa
Earlier this month, Correio da Manha reported that Chelsea are also keen on signing the striker and will provide Tottenham with fierce competition to secure the youngster's transfer. The Blues were linked with a move for the Spanish hitman in the summer of 2024 and had even agreed to pay £35 million ($44m) to secure his transfer, but the move collapsed at the last moment after Aghehowa failed his medical test, after sustaining an ankle injury. The youngster returned to Atletico Madrid before being shipped off to Porto, where he has thrived.
The report further added that former Chelsea manager and current Porto president Andre Villas-Boas is ready to sanction a move for Aghehowa. His current deal at the Liga Portugal side runs until 2029 and has a €100 million (£88m/$116m) release clause. However, Villas-Boas could let him leave for €80m (£70m/$92m) as he considers it to be an "irresistible deal". The report also claims that Porto are ready to sell the striker in the upcoming January transfer window due to financial pressure, and the club believes that is is well covered in the centre-forward position and feels that the management will be able to find a suitable replacement for Aghehowa within the roster.
Spurs' nightmare in north London derby
Frank's side suffered a shocking 4-1 loss at the hands of eternal rivals Arsenal on Sunday as they slipped down the Premier League table. Eberechi Eze, who was also linked with a move to Spurs in the summer before Arsenal hijacked the move, scored a brilliant hat-trick.
The Spurs boss was understandably unhappy at the end of the game as he said: "That [lack of creativity] has been an ongoing theme that we are working hard to improve. It doesn't look good today or against Chelsea. We need to keep working on it. There were a lot of things in this game we need to do better. We are four months into it and they are further in their journey as a team and that was very obvious today. Of course, there will be noise. We played against our biggest rivals and we lost badly. But we keep noise out and we focus. I know this tam is very competitive. I know this team is competitive and we showed that against Man City and PSG. Of course, it looks bad today and it was not good enough."
