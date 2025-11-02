Spurs & Chelsea go head-to-head again! London rivals poised to battle for Porto striker Samu Aghehowa with former boss Andre Villas-Boas willing to sanction €80m exit

The report further adds that former Blues manager and current Porto president Andre Villas-Boas is ready to sanction a move for Aghehowa. The striker's current deal at the Liga Portugal side runs until 2029 and has a €100million (£88m/$115.9m) release clause; however, Villas-Boas could let him leave for €80m as he considers it to be an "irresistible deal".

Correio da Manha also claims that Porto are ready to sell the striker in the upcoming January transfer window due to financial pressure, and the club believes that they are well covered in the striker position and feels that the management will be able to find a suitable replacement for Aghehowa within the roster.

While the two London clubs are being strongly linked with a move for the Spain international, there is no guarantee that either of the clubs would consider making a bid for the Porto star in the next transfer window, as both teams spent heavily during the summer.