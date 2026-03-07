When will Harry Kane return? Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany delivers uncertain injury update after England striker's rare absence

Addressing the media after the win, Kompany was asked directly if his star striker would be ready to lead the line in Italy. The Belgian coach opted for a cautious approach, refusing to guarantee that Kane would travel with the squad.

"Hopefully," Kompany stated when asked if Kane would be fit (as relayed by iMiaSanMia on X). "If he makes it then great. Otherwise we'll do it with the guys we have."

This update felt significantly more reserved than Kompany's pre-match assessment, where he characterized the issue as "nothing serious". The shift in tone suggests the medical staff are still monitoring the centre-forward's reaction to treatment before giving him the green light for high-intensity continental competition.