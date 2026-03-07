Getty
When will Harry Kane return? Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany delivers uncertain injury update after England striker's rare absence
Kompany remains non-committal on Kane fitness
The Allianz Arena was without its star man Kane due to a calf injury. He was not included in Bayern's matchday squad for their 4-1 win over Monchengladbach. While initial reports suggested the 31-year-old was simply rested as a precaution, the situation changed after the final whistle.
The prolific striker is currently struggling to recover, which has cast doubt on his participation in European competition. Despite his dominant form domestically, the lack of clarity regarding the Bundesliga's top scorer has raised concerns among Bayern fans.
Concerns grow ahead of European trip
Addressing the media after the win, Kompany was asked directly if his star striker would be ready to lead the line in Italy. The Belgian coach opted for a cautious approach, refusing to guarantee that Kane would travel with the squad.
"Hopefully," Kompany stated when asked if Kane would be fit (as relayed by iMiaSanMia on X). "If he makes it then great. Otherwise we'll do it with the guys we have."
This update felt significantly more reserved than Kompany's pre-match assessment, where he characterized the issue as "nothing serious". The shift in tone suggests the medical staff are still monitoring the centre-forward's reaction to treatment before giving him the green light for high-intensity continental competition.
Nicolas Jackson steps into the void
In the absence of their primary number nine, Chelsea loanee Jackson was handed a rare start and seized the opportunity by finding the back of the net. His performance, alongside the ever-impressive Jamal Musiala, proved that Bayern possess the depth to handle domestic assignments even without their record-breaking forward.
However, the Champions League knockout stages present a different level of pressure. While Kompany may be tempted to play it safe to avoid a long-term layoff for Kane, the clinical edge provided by the England captain remains a vital component of Bayern's pursuit of silverware this season.
Tactical gamesmanship or genuine blow?
Bayern's focus now fully shifts to the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Atalanta on Tuesday. There's still a chance Kompany will keep his strategy under wraps to disrupt the Italian side's defensive setup, forcing them to devise various attacking scenarios.
The German giants enter the match in strong form, having won six straight matches in all competitions. Currently top of the Bundesliga, Bayern will look to translate their domestic dominance to the European stage when they travel to Bergamo.
