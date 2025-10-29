Getty
Harry Kane has time limit on €65m release clause at Bayern Munich with Premier League clubs on alert
Kane’s contract clause puts timeline on potential exit
Kane’s stunning form in Germany has not just cemented his place among Europe’s elite but also reignited curiosity about his long-term future. The 32-year-old forward, who joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023, has a €65m (£57m/$76m) release clause written into his contract, but it comes with strict conditions.
According to Bild, Kane can only trigger the clause if he notifies Bayern by the end of January 2026, opening the door for a summer move that same year. Beyond that deadline, the option becomes void, effectively tying him to Munich until his current deal expires in 2027 unless both parties agree otherwise.
The clause’s structure reflects the Bavarians' evolving approach to transfers. Once known for their resistance to release clauses, the club have gradually softened their stance to attract top-tier players like Kane, whose arrival immediately transformed their attack. The England captain has responded with 12 goals in just eight Bundesliga matches and 20 across all competitions so far this season.
Bayern calm despite clause amid Kane’s red-hot form
Despite the potential exit clause, Bayern remain relaxed about the situation. Club sources have indicated confidence that Kane is happy in Munich, both professionally and personally. His arrival in 2023 not only revived Bayern’s domestic dominance but also helped re-establish their status among Europe’s top attacking forces.
The striker has led Kompany’s side to an unbeaten start in both the Bundesliga and Champions League, scoring at a record-breaking pace while integrating seamlessly into Bayern’s system. His consistency in front of goal has silenced critics who questioned his decision to leave the Premier League, while internally, Bayern view him as the cornerstone of their long-term project.
“We can certainly talk about that,” Kane said when asked about a new deal after scoring a brace against Werder Bremen on September 26. “I have almost two years left. It’s not like I’m in the final year of my contract and anyone is panicking. I’m fine. The club is fine. I think they’re happy with me, and I’m happy with them. Those discussions can take place.”
English striker's family life flourishing in Munich
Off the pitch, the striker's contentment in Munich has been a key factor in Bayern’s calmness over his contract. His wife, Kate, and their four children have reportedly settled well in Germany, enjoying a quieter lifestyle than in England. The couple, who married in 2019, appreciate the privacy Munich offers compared to life in London.
Reflecting on his family’s adjustment earlier this year, Kane said: “The way the people welcomed us was extraordinary. It touched us deeply as a family - not just me, but all of us. The children go to school and love it. My wife feels very comfortable too. We truly enjoy every second.”
That level of comfort, combined with the club’s success, has made the idea of an early return to England less likely, at least in the short term.
Premier League return still a long-term dream
Still, speculation about a Premier League return continues to hover around Kane, primarily due to his long-stated ambition to surpass Alan Shearer’s all-time record of 260 goals. The England captain is just 48 goals short after netting 213 times for Tottenham before his move to Bayern.
Several top English clubs including former employers Spurs are expected to monitor his situation closely should the release clause become active. A Premier League comeback would offer Kane the chance to cement his legacy as the division’s greatest scorer, though his current form in Germany suggests he remains fully focused on Bayern’s objectives for now.
Kane’s next challenges in Europe and Germany
Bayern’s packed fixture list will test Kane’s incredible momentum in the coming weeks. The Bavarians face Koln in the DFB-Pokal before taking on Bayer Leverkusen in a crucial Bundesliga clash. Their biggest test arrives on November 4, when they meet Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League showdown. Kane currently sits joint-top of the Champions League scoring charts alongside Kylian Mbappe, each with five goals, underlining his reputation as one of Europe’s most clinical forwards.
