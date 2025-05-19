'Very beautiful' - Hansi Flick reflects on emotional Barcelona title celebrations but admits champions must 'improve many things' ahead of next season
Hansi Flick has opened up on the "huge feeling" surrounding Barcelona's La Liga title celebrations and highlighted his plans to improve next season.
- Barcelona won their 28th La Liga title last week
- Flick discussed their 'beautiful' league triumph
- Manager already planning for 2025-26 season