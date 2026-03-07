Goal.com
Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Hansi Flick explains why he benched Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Pedri for Barcelona clash as Lamine Yamal & Marcus Rashford get the nod

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick raised eyebrows ahead of Saturday's crucial La Liga encounter against Athletic Club by opting to leave several of his heavyweight stars on the bench. With the title race heating up and a heavy fixture list looming, the German tactician decided to rest Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Pedri for the daunting trip to San Mames, choosing instead to entrust Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford with the primary goal-scoring responsibilities.

  • Balancing the workload amid a grueling schedule

    The strategic selection reflects the immense physical toll on the squad following a gruelling week that included a high-intensity battle against Atletico Madrid. Despite securing a 3-0 victory in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Tuesday, Barcelona suffered a narrow 4-3 aggregate defeat to exit the competition. Furthermore, with a crucial upcoming European clash against Newcastle United on the horizon, Flick is clearly prioritizing the long-term fitness of his key players by managing their workload during this demanding period of the season.

  • FC Barcelona v Atlético de Madrid - Copa Del ReyGetty Images Sport

    Managing the Blaugrana workload

    Speaking just before the action in Bilbao, Flick justified his decision to rotate the squad so heavily. He highlighted the need to balance immediate domestic demands with the physical wellbeing of his key players. The manager emphasised that squad management is a long-game strategy, stating: "You have to manage minutes and look at the past, but also the future. You have to give everyone opportunities."

  • Faith in the engine room

    With Pedri rested, Flick showed immense faith in Marc Casado and Marc Bernal. The manager provided insight into the specific reasons for their selection in the starting XI, noting: "Marc Bernal is coming back from a long injury. Casado is very positive, a very intelligent player, and it’s great to have him."

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATHLETIC BILBAO-BARCELONAAFP

    Defensive reshuffle and title aims

    Flick also navigated a defensive crisis following injuries to Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde, forcing Joao Cancelo to the left and Eric Garcia to the right. Discussing the experimental line, Flick commented: "We’ll see Eric at right-back and Cancelo on the left." Despite the changes, his goal remained firm: "We want to win and maintain the level the team showed the other day." 

    The German coach also made it clear that the immediate objective remains securing a victory to restore the four-point lead over Real Madrid following the capital club's win against Celta Vigo on Friday.

