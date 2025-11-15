Getty Images Sport
Hannah Hampton a doubt for England matches as Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor gives update on goalkeeper's injury
Hampton to miss big games for both Chelsea and England
Bompastor confirmed that Hampton will miss the next few weeks of action at the very least, ruling her out of key fixtures for both club and country. The 24-year-old completed her side's draw with rivals Arsenal despite the ailment, but was ruled out of their midweek demolition of the Austrian champions.
Chelsea travel to Liverpool tomorrow in the Women's Super League, before hosting Barcelona in the Women's Champions League on November 20. The inaugural winner of the Women's Yashin Trophy would have been a nailed on starter for Sarina Weigman's side in the upcoming international window as the European champions work towards the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.
Hampton was also absent from England duty last month with an elbow injury. She was replaced by Manchester City keeper Khiara Keating, who conceded twice in the first 20 minutes of her debut against Brazil. The Lionesses eventually fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Selecao.
- Getty Images Sport
Bompastor: Hampton will be out for a "few weeks"
In her pre-match press conference ahead of the Liverpool clash, Bompastor said: "Hannah won't be here. She picked up a quad injury.
"She will be out for a few weeks. We'll see if we see her before the end of the year but I'm not sure."
When the French manager was asked if that would rule the 24-year-old out of international duty, she simply replied: "It could be the case, yes."
Hampton injury presents an opportunity for Peng and Keating
Hampton's extended absence opens the door for Livia Peng to show her potential in the Chelsea goal. The Swiss stopper joined the Blues in the summer following an impressive two year spell with Werder Bremen. She was named to Kicker's team of the season in 2024-25, as she kept seven clean sheets in 21 league games. The 23-year-old has cemented her spot as Switzerland's no. 1, starting all four of her country's during this summer's European Championship as the host nation was knocked out at the quarter final stage by eventual finalists Spain. She made her club debut in Chelsea's dominant win over St. Polten earlier this week.
City's Keating will also have the opportunity to stake her claim to be Hampton's clear backup at the very least. The 21-year-old has gone from strength-to-strength since supplanting Ellie Roebuck as the City No.1 during the 2023-24 season. She would go on to win the WSL Golden Globe at the end of that campaign, making her the youngest player to pick up the award. Keating has been in impressive form again this term, keeping nine clean sheets in all competitions.
- Getty Images Sport
Injury comes at challenging time for Hampton
After last season's resounding successes: winning the Euros, picking up the award for the best female goalkeeper in the game and winning the WSL for the second time, the start of the 2025/26 season has been a tough ride for Hampton.
The protracted fallout from Mary Earps autobiography, in which the former Sports Personality of the Year accused her understudy of being "disruptive and unreliable" has been an unwelcome distraction. Hampton presumably would have hoped to move on from that saga by letting her play do the talking, especially with the Three Lions on her chest. While she has been in impressive form for her club, conceding just four goals in eight league appearances this term, missing her second international window in succession with injury, is a cruel blow. Hopefully, she can recover before the end of 2025. The league phase of Chelsea's Women's Champions League campaign concludes with ties against Roma and Wolfsburg in December.
