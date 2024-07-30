Kyle Walker Lauryn GoodmanGetty
Gill Clark

'Greedy' Lauryn Goodman accused of using Kyle Walker as an 'open-ended chequebook' as Man City defender's lengthy child maintenance battle finally ends

Kyle WalkerManchester CityShowbizPremier League

Kyle Walker has blasted the "insatiable greed" of former mistress Lauryn Goodman as their child maintenance battle has finally come to an end.

  • Goodman and Walker embroiled in lengthy court battle
  • Judge rules in Man City star's favour
  • Walker hits out at "greedy" Goodman after ruling
