Graeme Souness explains his obsession with Paul Pogba and pinpoints where things went wrong for former Man Utd midfielder

Graeme Souness explains his obsession with Paul Pogba and pinpoints where things went wrong for former Man Utd midfielderPeter McVitieGetty/GOALPaul PogbaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueJuventusSerie AGraeme Souness has explained why he was so critical of Paul Pogba during his time at Manchester United, and where the Frenchman went wrong.Souness was vocal critic of PogbaLabelled him "selfish" and "lazy"Explains reason for harsh words