CONCACAF Gold Cup Tier Rankings: From Weston McKennie and the USMNT to Salem Al-Dawsari and Saudi Arabia, who's here to win it, who's here for holiday?

GOAL takes a look at the tiers of teams in the 2025 Gold Cup, asking who's here to win it, and who's just filling out the numbers?

The Gold Cup is a difficult thing to figure out. It doesn't have the prestige of the Copa America, World Cup or European Championship. It might not even matter as much as the CONCACAF Nations League nowadays. But it still counts for something.

This is a competition with a rich history, that the United States, in particular, has typically used as a measuring stick against the rest of CONCACAF. Win the Gold Cup, and you have a chance to make some noise at the next World Cup.

It turns out, though, that there are more than just two teams that matter this year. There will be 16 competitors at venues across the U.S. this summer, featuring a surprisingly deep talent pool and plenty of storylines to follow.

Article continues below

The main questions surround who will show up? Will the U.S. and Mexico go full strength? Will Canada, suddenly competitors, do the same? Are the smaller nations getting stronger? And with the event running simultaneous to the Club World Cup in the U.S., how will rosters be built?

The U.S., Canada and Mexico are the presumptive trio of favorites. That leaves 13 other teams. So who's here to win it? Who's in the spotlight? Who's going to bring the fun - and the best kits? GOAL US breaks it all down in the 2025 Gold Cup Tier Rankings.