Gianluigi Donnarumma brutally trolled by Sunderland player after raging Man City goalkeeper 'ran length of pitch' to spark post-match bust-up as Pep Guardiola played peacemaker

Few fancied Sunderland to stay up this season after all three promoted sides have been relegated for two campaigns in a row. But Regis Le Bris has got the north east outfit flying high in the Premier League, and much of that has been down to their excellent home form. The seventh-placed Black Cats are unbeaten in their own backyard this term, winning five and drawing five of their fixtures. That has included draws with Arsenal, City, Aston Villa, and more, something Le Bris is proud of.

He said: "It was a good game against a really strong opponent who are one of the best in Europe. It was important to defend properly. We showed we can defend high and when they came a bit higher with their quality we had to manage the ball in the final third. They created many chances but the character was good. Even when we were on the edge we had one foot, one head, something to protect the ball. It was important to escape their counter-press. They were excellent a few weeks ago at the Etihad and it was impossible to escape their counter-press. We did well with that. We are growing and learning from different experiences. It's a question of experience as the standards in our team are high. They want to get better. If you stay at the same level, the league is going so fast that you'll be finished. They are still ambitious. They're [the home crowd] really important, especially in defensive moments. They push us, it's important for our game."