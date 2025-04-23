'Generational footballer' - Pedri takes just THREE DAYS to break his own La Liga record as Barcelona midfielder hailed as 'best player in the world' after Mallorca masterclass
Pedri set a new La Liga high for the season for the second time in just three days as he starred in Barcelona's win over Mallorca.
- Pedri enjoying a terrific season
- Was the MVP in Barca's 1-0 win over Mallorca
- Broke La Liga record three days after setting it