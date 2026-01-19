'I want to extend my contract!' - Gabriel Jesus begs Arsenal to hand him new deal as he admits to injury woes in north London

Since joining Arsenal from City in 2022, Jesus has struggled with a host of injuries. He has missed more than 70 games through injury, the worst of which was an anterior cruciate ligament tear which kept him sidelined for most of last year. The 28-year-old expressed his delight at returning to action in December but admitted his road to recovery was difficult.

He said last month: "In the first three months, I had a lot of doubts in my head, and then I could be more focused on what God wants from me. Everyone was expecting me to score. and obviously, I wanted to score. I had some opportunities, but even with that, I'm so happy and so pleased, because to come back and then to have some touches that I had tonight, and then the way I could move, the way I could keep the ball. So with 11 months of helping myself and then feeling scared to come back different, maybe with some limitations, just to walk outside and then play with the boys, I'm so pleased. I feel more than ready. So, I'm here to say God saved my life."

After impressing in recent weeks, now Jesus has made it clear he wants to extend his contract, which has just under 18 months to run.