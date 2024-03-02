Jude Bellingham Real Madrid ValenciaGetty
Thomas Hindle

Furious Jude Bellingham SENT OFF for hounding referee after being denied last-minute winner by full-time whistle - with Real Madrid players and staff raging at decision

Jude BellinghamReal MadridLaLigaValencia vs Real MadridValencia

Jude Bellingham was sent off for dissent after seeing a last-second winner denied by the final whistle in a chaotic clash with Valencia

  • Bellingham headed home seconds after final whistle
  • Referee blew for full-time while Madrid were attacking
  • English midfielder shown straight red, will face suspension

