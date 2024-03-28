‘Beyond shocking’ - Furious Chelsea fans tell club to ‘sack entire medical team’ after THREE more players join injury list - despite none of them playing during international break
Chelsea fans have been left fuming after seeing the club confirm three new absentees due to injury ahead of the return of the Premier League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Blues plagued by injuries this season
- Announce three more absentees
- Fans call for medical team to be sacked