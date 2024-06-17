France player ratings vs Austria: Room for improvement! Kylian Mbappe fluffs his lines as Les Bleus edge past Ralf Rangnick's scrappy underdogs in first Euro 2024 outing

GOAL rates all of the Bleus on show as Real Madrid's new Galactico missed a glorious chance before suffering a suspected broken nose

France kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 victory over Austria on Monday night but the World Cup runners-up did not impress - or nor did star man Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid's new signing may have been involved in the key moment of the game, with Max Wober somehow contriving to head Mbappe's cross past his own goalkeeper, but the winger was guilty of squandering a glorious chance to put the game to bed after finding himself one-on-one with Patrick Pentz.

Truth be told, a second goal would have flattered France, who took the lead out of nothing - and, even more frustratingly for Austria, just seconds after they had been denied a clear corner after Mike Maignan had made a huge save from Christoph Baumgartner, who had been put in on goal by Marcel Sabitzer's sublime lay-off.

Austria applied even more pressure during the closing stages of the game but France, as they so often do, found a way to win in spite of an underwhelming display from several star men, including Mbappe, whose evening ended early with him being substituted because of a suspected broken nose.

Below, GOAL rates all of the France players on show in Dusseldorf...