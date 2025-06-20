'Focus on the process' - Chris Richards, Sebastian Berhalter, Matt Freese and the winners and losers from USMNT's Gold Cup quarterfinal-clinching win over Saudi Arabia

The win wasn't as comprehensive as the Gold Cup opener but, for Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT, it was just as important

There was a word that Mauricio Pochettino kept emphasizing in the moments after the U.S. men's national team's win over Saudi Arabia Thursday night: process. He said it seven times throughout his postgame remarks. Yes, that's two wins from two to start the Gold Cup. Yes, the USMNT are into the quarterfinals of this competition for the 18th time in 18 editions. But the process? That's ongoing.

In some ways, Thursday night's win made that more evident. It ended up being largely a snoozer, decided by Chris Richards' 63rd-minute goal to seal a 1-0 victory and mark back-to-back Gold Cup victories after the USMNT had lost four straight entering the tournament.

Facing a Saudi Arabia team that had the quality to play with them but the mentality not to, the U.S. had to scrap and fight for every chance. Those ended up being few and far between.

Pochettino didn't mind that. Just as he was pleased with the barnstorming 5-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in the Gold Cup opener, Pochettino was equally happy with how his team inevitably figured out how to solve Saudi Arabia. This game did now wow anyone, but it's an important win - for this team, that matters.

"We need to feel proud," Pochettino said, "but, at the same time, relaxed. In the same way we were talking after the two defeats against Switzerland and Turkey, it's about staying calm. Because I feel we need to focus on the process that we've started. I think, talking about that process, we are so happy and so proud of this group of players."

The USMNT have now advanced past the group in all 18 editions of the tournament, and only once failed to reach the semifinals - in 2000 when they lost to Colombia in a penalty shootout. The U.S. have won the Gold Cup seven times - in 1991, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2021. Mexico has won the tournament nine times, including in 2023.

The U.S. will play one more group stage match, vs Haiti on Sunday night, and sit at the top of Group D. Mexico and Costa Rica in Group A also clinched spots in the knockout round. Group B and Group C resume play Friday to determine more of the knockout field. The quarterfinals are June 28-29 in Minneapolis and Glendale, Arizona.

"When everyone wants to destroy everything, sometimes you have to say, 'No, we are on our way.' " Pochettino said. "It's difficult to defend when you don't win, but we are in a good way. We are doing well. We need time, and I think that this is a process that is going to provide us the possibility to be more solid and bring the victory that we want."

There was that word again: process. It carried the USMNT past and overmatched Trinidad and Tobago, past a bunkered Saudi Arabia, and now into the knockout rounds.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Q2 Stadium.