Kylian Mbappe France Euro 2024
Richard Mills

Explained: Why Kylian Mbappe may be banned from wearing personalised mask in France colours at Euro 2024

Kylian MbappeFranceNetherlandsNetherlands vs FranceEuropean Championship

Kylian Mbappe may have to find a new mask if he is to feature for France against the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

  • Mbappe broke his nose against Austria
  • France man wore protective mask in training
  • Customised mask may not be allowed in competition
