Explained: Why Amad Diallo was sent off after netting 121st-minute winner for Man Utd in thrilling FA Cup quarter-final with Liverpool & when suspension will be served
Amad Diallo delivered the most dramatic of finishes to Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool, as he scored and was sent off.
- Ivorian stepped off the bench at Old Trafford
- Grabbed stunning winner against arch-rivals
- Will not be banned for semi-final at Wembley