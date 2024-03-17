Man Utd player ratings vs Liverpool: Amad Diallo at the death! Super-sub wins FA Cup thriller after Marcus Rashford goes from zero to hero for Erik ten Hag

The young forward snatched an unforgettable 4-3 victory for the Red Devils to book them a trip to Wembley - but he won't be going with them

Amad Diallo sent Manchester United to Wembley by scoring the most important goal of his career and settling an epic FA Cup quarter-final tie with Liverpool in the final minute of extra-time at Old Trafford. Amad's last-gasp strike - and his subsequent sending off for taking his shirt off in celebration - provided a fitting end to a whirlwind match in which United played some of their best football of the season, but twice had to chase the game.

Scott McTominay knocked the ball into an empty net from one yard out to put United deservedly ahead, but Liverpool showed their class by turning the tie on its head in the space of four minutes at the end of the first half, with Alexis Mac Allister levelling with a deflected strike before Mohamed Salah netted on the rebound after Darwin Nunez's shot was saved.

The Red Devils stayed in the game and Antony came off the bench to drag the match into extra-time with a late goal. United were again dominant from then on, but again fell behind to a deflected strike, this time from Harvey Elliot in the 105th minute. Marcus Rashford, who had missed a gaping chance to snatch victory in last minute of normal time, lifted himself to pull United level once more.

The fixture looked to be heading to penalties for the first time ever, but Amad had the final say, firing in off the post after a lay off from the outstanding Alejandro Garnacho.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from Old Trafford...