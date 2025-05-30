Explained: The FIFA Club World Cup transfer window, how contracts will work and more

GOAL goes over everything fans need to know about the unique transfer window opening from June 1-10 ahead of the Club World Cup

FIFA has opened a special transfer window from June 1-10, allowing teams to make roster additions ahead of the 2025 Club World Cup. It's an unprecedented move to allow players to swap clubs this early in the offseason. Still, with the marquee event beginning in just over two weeks on June 14, they opted to open the window so teams could bolster their core ahead of the competition.

Likewise, U.S. Soccer has reportedly sanctioned a window to run during the same timeline, but has limited it to the MLS teams competing in the tournament - Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders, and potentially, LAFC. The Black and Gold face Liga MX side Club America Saturday evening in a Club World Cup playoff game, with the winner clinching a berth in the competition.

FIFA and U.S. Soccer have introduced new rules and amended existing ones ahead of this summer’s competition, aimed at facilitating player movement. As a result, clubs participating in the tournament have additional flexibility in the transfer window - though some of the changes may not be widely known or understood by fans.

Some players have an opportunity to sign a short-term contract to compete, strictly in the competition, before entering free agency this summer. Others are completing pre-agreed transfers, while some are swapping new clubs entirely on multi-year deals. Then, there's a unique case like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid, as Los Blancos have now paid the Reds $11.3 million(€10 million) to secure his services ahead of the competition despite his contract ending on June 30.

GOAL goes over and explains everything you need to know about the Club World Cup transfer window.