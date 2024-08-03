Ronald Araujo Barcelona 2023-24Getty
Suraj Radia

Explained: Why Ronald Araujo is angry at Barcelona with defender open to leaving club amid breakdown in contract talks and Bayern Munich and Man Utd interest

Ronald AraujoBarcelonaTransfersBayern MunichLaLiga

Ronald Araujo is open to a move away from Barcelona, with the Catalans considering leaving the defender unregistered until January due to injury.

  • Araujo open to leaving Barcelona this summer
  • Negotiations at 'standstill' over new contract
  • Defender angry after Barca consider unregistering him
