What is Experiences by Wembley Stadium? Memberships, prices, events & more about hospitality at Wembley Stadium

Everything you need to make the most out of your matchday experience

Looking for an unforgettable experience? Wembley Stadium, the iconic home of the England national football team, is where it’s all happening. There aren't many stadiums around the world that can compare to Wembley, with the 90,000-seater venue playing host to the biggest names in sports, music, and more. From epic finals matches to show-stopping events, this place delivers year-round excitement and Experiences by Wembley Stadium takes it up a notch.

With an Experiences by Wembley Stadium membership, you’ll score the best seats in the house for the season’s biggest moments - think Carabao Cup finals, national team clashes featuring the Lionesses, plus concerts, NFL games, and so much more.

It’s not just about the view (though it’s incredible). Memberships come with top-tier dining options and a touch of glamour, you might even rub shoulders with a special guest or two. Whether you’re a sports fan, a music lover, or just looking for an amazing day out, Experiences by Wembley Stadium is your VIP pass to unforgettable memories.

What is Experiences by Wembley Stadium?

Formerly known as Club Wembley, Experiences by Wembley Stadium is an all-new hospitality membership that provides access to the most exclusive events and shows on the planet, from the best seats in the house.

Experiences by Wembley allows you to lock in the best seat in the house for those unforgettable moments at the world’s most iconic stadium. Along with amazing views, you’ll enjoy world-class dining, exclusive perks, and VIP treatment you won’t find anywhere else - under Wembley’s famous arch and beyond.

With a range of memberships to choose from, there’s something to suit every style and taste. This isn’t just any experience; it’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity reserved for those who want to make every event extraordinary.

There are six tiers when it comes to Experiences by Wembley; below, GOAL breaks down each one for you: