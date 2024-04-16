Ex-Premier League star makes shock career change as he gains wildcard entry to 'iconic' UK championship event

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeEx-Premier League star makes shock career change as he gains wildcard entry to 'iconic' UK championship eventPremier LeagueTroy DeeneyWatfordChampionshipTroy Deeney, the former Premier League striker, is poised to change careers and compete in a national pool competition.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDeeney set to try his luck at poolClaimed to be a rookie pool player all his lifeSacked as Forest Green boss after six games in charge