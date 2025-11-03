Ex-Man City goalkeeper Ederson pelted with missiles from crowd as Brazil international sends defiant Instagram response

The Istanbul derby between Fenerbahce and Besiktas on Sunday was meant to be a showcase of Turkey’s fierce footballing passion. Instead, it descended into chaos. Late in the first half, as Fenerbahce trailed 2-0, Besiktas fans began pelting Ederson with cups and bottles from the stands behind his goal. The Brazilian, visibly frustrated, gestured toward the referee and shrugged in disbelief before even attempting to volley one of the thrown cups away.

The tension had been simmering long before kickoff. The game saw Besiktas’ Orkun Kokcu sent off after 35 minutes, swinging the momentum Fenerbahce’s way. With the visitors roaring back through a late winner from Jhon Duran to seal a 3-2 victory, Ederson’s composure amid the storm became the image of the night. His post-match Instagram response is a photo of him facing the Fenerbahce fans with a thumbs-up emoji and the pitch littered with cups.