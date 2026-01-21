Ex-Fenerbahce star accuses 'disrespectful' Jose Mourinho of 'unfair treatment' in savage rant

The core of Lincoln's grievance centres on what he perceives as a baffling and disrespectful decision regarding the club's pre-season preparations. Lincoln, who had spent the previous months on loan at Hull City, was in Portugal when the Fenerbahce squad arrived there for a training camp.

Despite being minutes away from the team, Lincoln claims he was ordered to travel in the opposite direction to Turkey. "Jose Mourinho surprised me. I spoke with him before going to Hull City and he said he wanted to see me at the pre-season camp in Portugal. I finished the season at Hull City and was waiting to be called up for the pre-season preparations in Portugal. I called the translator to speak with Mourinho but he didn't want to speak with me.

"He told me I should tell the sporting director everything I wanted to say. The team was in Portugal and I was at my home in Portugal, but he still sent me back to Istanbul and told me to train separately with Miha Zajc."