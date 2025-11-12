AFP
Ex-Chelsea star Oscar rushed to hospital due to 'cardiological changes' after losing consciousness during bike test at Sao Paulo
Oscar suffers heart scare
Oscar began to feel unwell on Tuesday at the club's Barra Funda training center and was promptly treated by the club's medical staff, as reported by ESPN Brasil. The midfielder showed "cardiac changes" during his bicycle test and was promptly taken to hospital for more tests on his heart and an MRI scan. Sources at the club have described the incident as "very serious" and believe his family will not allow him to play professional football again. Oscar's wife is currently pregnant and was asked not to visit the hospital by the midfielder.
Sao Paulo issue statement
Sao Paulo issued a statement following the incident that read: "During tests carried out on the morning of this Tuesday (11), at SuperCT, as part of the preparation aimed at the 2026 pre-season, the athlete Oscar presented an incident with cardiological changes, being promptly attended to by the club's professionals and the medical team from Einstein Hospital Israelita, which was present at the site. The player was then taken to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition and remains under observation for further tests to clarify the diagnosis. As per standard procedure and respecting the player's privacy, new information will be released as soon as there is an update from the medical team, in agreement with Oscar."
Club president offers 'positive' update on Oscar
Sao Paulo president Julio Casares has since offered an update on the midfielder. He says he has spoken to Oscar in hospital and offered some detail on what happened at the training ground before he was rushed to hospital.
"I just wanted to inform you that São Paulo, as is customary, conducts group health assessments of its athletes every year in preparation for the following season. Especially since the preseason starts on January 11th, it will be important, and we are bringing forward some of the exams," he told ESPN Brasil.
"Today, the Albert Einstein team was there, a large number of professionals, and a cardiac incident was detected in the athlete Oscar. We were surprised at the time, but he recovered quickly. The team and professionals took him to the Albert Einstein hospital, and he is undergoing tests. I spoke with him in the afternoon; he interacted well, with messages, he is doing very well, and now we have to wait for the results of these tests and wish him a speedy recovery. He is a great athlete who has benefited from the institution and receives very important support.
"Right now, the focus is on Oscar's recovery and reassuring his family that the initial results are already positive. Now, we need a technical evaluation and a diagnosis of what actually happened. Our leaders will speak about it; I have another commitment, but I'm certain that Oscar will recover."
Oscar's career highlights
Oscar began his career at Sao Paulo and returned to the club back in 2025 after a career that has taken him around the world. The midfielder is perhaps best known for his five years at Chelsea, which brought Premier League, Europa League and League Cup titles. However, he subsequently stunned the football world by leaving the Premier League at the age of just 25 for a lucrative transfer to Shanghai SIPG in January 2017. Oscar spoke about his decision after completing the switch, admitting he had put his family first.
"When I made my decision to come here, I was certainly thinking more of my family than of my career," he told Copa90. "Because in my career I had other very good offers from big teams in Europe. But I thought a little more of my family, and after that – I am still young – I can return."
Oscar didn't come back to Europe and instead spent seven years in China before returning home to his boyhood club on a three-year contract.
