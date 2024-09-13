Ex-Barcelona & Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas names only team-mate that could match Lionel Messi in the aura stakes

GettyChris BurtonEx-Barcelona & Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas names only team-mate that could match Lionel Messi in the aura stakesL. MessiBarcelonaT. HenryArsenalLaLigaPremier LeagueFormer Barcelona and Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas has named his only team-mate that could match Lionel Messi in the aura stakes.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSpaniard spent time with Gunners & BlaugranaWorked alongside some legendary figuresAdmits that they made winning easierArticle continues below