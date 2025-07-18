This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
England women's fans Euro 2025 Getty Images
Renuka Odedra

The best England fan gear & merch to back the Lionesses at Euro 2025

SHOPPING
APPAREL
Women's EURO
England

Everything you need to look the part for a summer of football

Home

Home Kit

  • Inspired by retro sportswear and Lioness kits of the past
  • Features classic English colours in a modern and energetic execution
  • Available in S, M, L, XL and 2XL

From

£84.99

Buy

We’re deep into another unforgettable summer of football, and with the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 semi-finals just around the corner, the excitement is at an all-time high. Whether you're backing Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses as they look to defend their title, rooting for eight-time champions Germany, or putting your faith in the red-hot Spanish side, now’s the time to show where your loyalties lie - and look good doing it.

Euro 2025 England fan gear at Sports Direct
Shop now

If you’re planning to follow every moment of the action, from last-minute goals to penalty shootout drama, Sports Direct has you covered with fan gear that’s perfect for both watching and celebrating in style. Whether it's a get-together with mates, a full-blown watch party, or just catching the matches at the pub on the weekend, a bit of Euros merch never goes amiss. Because let’s be honest, when the stakes are this high, you’ll want everyone to know exactly who you’re backing.

Euro 25 promo sports direct

No matter how things unfold on the pitch, GOAL has pulled together the best fan gear available now, from classic England kits and summer staples to statement jackets, all perfect finishing touches to your Euro 2025 experience.

Shop: Euro 2025 Fan Gear

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta